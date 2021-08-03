ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.08.2021 Headlines

#FixTheCountry: Conveners hold fruitful meeting with new IGP ahead of protest tomorrow

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
#FixTheCountry: Conveners hold fruitful meeting with new IGP ahead of protest tomorrow
Listen to article

The conveners of the #FixTheCountry on Monday, August 2 held a fruitful meeting with new Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare ahead of their planned demonstration on Wednesday.

The protest that has become known to Ghanaians locally and abroad in the last few months will finally come off tomorrow in the capital.

Although the Conveners finalised the demonstration and decided on its routes under former IGP James Oppong Boanuh, nothing has changed with the coming in of the new IGP.

After yesterday’s meeting with IGP George Akuffo Dampare, he has assured the conveners that his outfit is ready to provide maximum security to ensure a safe exercise.

This has been contained in a press release by the Economic Fighters League after a meeting with the IGP and other leading members of the Ghana Police.

At the meeting, the conveners of the FixTheCountry protest detailed the routes for their march to the IGP and assured that there will be strict adherence to all the safety Covid-19 protocols.

Inquiring on whether the Police will use counter-demonstration and the water canons during tomorrow’s protest, IGP George Dampare told the conveners that there will be nothing like that.

In the end, the conveners gave an assurance to the IGP and all Ghanaians that the planned protest on Wednesday will be peaceful.

They noted that trouble makers that will be seeking to cause mayhem will be handed over to the security agency for the appropriate sanctions.

Tomorrow’s protest will start off at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange through the Farisco Traffic Light towards the TUC-Kinbu Senior High School road.

The demonstration that will commence at 8am is expected to end at the Black Star Square

832021122742-0g730m4yxt-4df19340-72a5-4b57-8660-3a86fa80c5e9

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Over Ghc12m was used to purchase seedlings for Green Ghana project — Abu Jinapor
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Collins Dauda not served with Saglemi Housing suit – Spokesperson
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Collins Dauda didn’t alter Saglemi Housing agreement – Spokesperson
03.08.2021 | Headlines
Bad leadership resulted in $200m Seglemi Housing ’embarassment’ – Paul Kwabena-Amaning
02.08.2021 | Headlines
New IGP shakes top Police Officers
03.08.2021 | Headlines
$200m Saglemi scandal: Funds were not directly given to Collins Dauda, they were spent by Finance Ministry – Spokesperson
02.08.2021 | Headlines
Policy saturation, failure fatigue and frustration can make you see demons and principalities — Prof. Gatsi to Bawumia
02.08.2021 | Headlines
We appreciate your patience, sacrifice but we disagree with your strike — NUGS to striking UTAG, SSAG-UoG
02.08.2021 | Headlines
Speak against unfair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines – Jeffrey Sachs urge African leaders
02.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line