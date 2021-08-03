FixTheCountry: Conveners hold fruitful meeting with new IGP ahead of protest tomorrow

Listen to article

The conveners of the #FixTheCountry on Monday, August 2 held a fruitful meeting with new Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare ahead of their planned demonstration on Wednesday.

The protest that has become known to Ghanaians locally and abroad in the last few months will finally come off tomorrow in the capital.

Although the Conveners finalised the demonstration and decided on its routes under former IGP James Oppong Boanuh, nothing has changed with the coming in of the new IGP.

After yesterday’s meeting with IGP George Akuffo Dampare, he has assured the conveners that his outfit is ready to provide maximum security to ensure a safe exercise.

This has been contained in a press release by the Economic Fighters League after a meeting with the IGP and other leading members of the Ghana Police.

At the meeting, the conveners of the FixTheCountry protest detailed the routes for their march to the IGP and assured that there will be strict adherence to all the safety Covid-19 protocols.

Inquiring on whether the Police will use counter-demonstration and the water canons during tomorrow’s protest, IGP George Dampare told the conveners that there will be nothing like that.

In the end, the conveners gave an assurance to the IGP and all Ghanaians that the planned protest on Wednesday will be peaceful.

They noted that trouble makers that will be seeking to cause mayhem will be handed over to the security agency for the appropriate sanctions.

Tomorrow’s protest will start off at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange through the Farisco Traffic Light towards the TUC-Kinbu Senior High School road.

The demonstration that will commence at 8am is expected to end at the Black Star Square