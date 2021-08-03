ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.08.2021 Social News

Adehyie FM donates to Bibiani Municipal Government Hospital

Adehyie FM donates to Bibiani Municipal Government Hospital
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Management of Adehyie FM 100.3 in Bibiani has donated assorted items to the children’s ward of the Bibiani Government Hospital.

The donation which forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility brought smiles to the faces of not only children on admission but their parents and hospital staff as well.

Items donated include toilet rolls, parazone, soaps, washing powder among several others.

Presenting the items to the hospital, General Manager of the radio station Nana Ama Amponsah noted that the donation was facilitated by the station’s Live Worship Crew and it was an honor receiving a great response from their cherished donors.

She said even though this is not the first time they are donating to the hospital, they feel obliged to do more.

“We can’t ever be satisfied supporting this hospital, especially the Children’s ward. It is our sworn responsibility and we will co to us to live by it”, she noted.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Adu-Gyamfi receiving the items expressed gratitude to Adehyie Fm.

The In-charge of the children's ward, Madam Ophelia Teqwe also used the opportunity to appeal to the general public to emulate the continued support of the radio station and come to their aid.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Anyone who will speak against the National Cathedral will die a shameful death - Eagle Prophet
03.08.2021 | Social News
Residents angry over excessive noise pollution by Nigerians at Lapaz-New Market area
03.08.2021 | Social News
Striking Universities’ Senior Staff breached rules of engagement – Fair Wages
03.08.2021 | Social News
IGP assures #Fixthecountry protesters of ‘maximum’ protection for demo
03.08.2021 | Social News
Elmina fishermen apologise for engaging in light fishing; set to meet Hawa Koomson today
03.08.2021 | Social News
W/R: Five wounded after residents of Ampatano and Kamfakrom clash in Ahanta West
03.08.2021 | Social News
Trouble in New Juaben as Omanhene invokes curses over bribe allegations
03.08.2021 | Social News
Woman in viral video apologises for criticising, doubting efficacy of KIA’s COVID-19 testing
03.08.2021 | Social News
Comparing NDC’s Griffiths to NPP's Joe Anokye is like comparing Akpeteshie and Johnnie Walker – Stephen Atubiga
03.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line