Over Ghc12m was used to purchase seedlings for Green Ghana project — Abu Jinapor

Government has disclosed that an amount of GHS12,796,615 was used to procure over five million trees including fruits and ornamentals that were planted nationwide under the Green Ghana project.

This was announced by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor on Monday, August 2, 2021, in a Citi News interview.

According to him, the target was to plant a minimum of five million trees but that was exceeded.

Mr. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor however said the committee set up to spearhead the project will soon present its report.

“Since the target was to plant a minimum of five million trees, the Forestry Commission had to purchase additional seedlings to ensure the availability of seedlings for planting. A total of 5,408,534 seedlings were procured at a cost of GHS12,796,615.”

He thus charged Ghanaians to nurture the trees that were planted to ensure that they grow well to serve the purpose for which they were planted.

The exercise, under the auspices of the Forestry Commission and the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, had the objective of ensuring the planting of over five million trees across the country.

The initiative, after its launch on Friday, June 11, 2021, saw many top government officials and members of the public plant trees in their homes, schools, and other designated areas.

It is expected to be commemorated on June 11 every year.