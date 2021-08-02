Christian Methodist Old Students Association '1993' Year Group donates to alma mater

Christian Methodist Old Students Association, 'CHRIMOSA '93' year group has donated assorted items worth over 6,000 Ghana Cedis to their alma mater, Christian Methodist Senior High School, at Aplaku, Accra in the Ga Municipal District on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Mrs Benedicta Asare, a teacher at the school received the items on behalf of the Acting Head and expressed deep gratitude to the '93 year group of the Christian Methodist Old Students Association for their kind gesture. She also entreated the association to help refurbish a building the school intends to use as girls dormitory in the next academic year.

The President of CHRIMOSA '93, Mr. George Tawiah in his remarks during the presentation of items said the donation was part of efforts by the old students to reach out and give back to the school.

He said: "The items will help to improve teaching and learning in the school. Besides, they will ensure that students and teachers observe the covid-19 protocols and further help the students to develop interest in sports."

The Secretary of CHRIMOSA '93, Mrs. Gifty Dela Ahiawor, nee Gasper encouraged the students to put the handballs to good use since sports and games are not mere physical activities. "They play a significant role in making people healthy, confident, adaptable, alert, happy and relaxed."

After the presentation of items, Mrs. Benedicta Asare led the old students and staff members to inspect the proposed girls dormitory.

Mr. George Tawiah indicated that he was going to inform the national executives of the Christian Methodist Old Students Association (CHRIMOSA) about the state of affairs at the school and also invite them to come on board to help support and enhance the image of the school. The CHRIMOSA '93 year group that presented the items was the first batch of the erstwhile Senior Secondary School ( S.S.S) system. Also in attendance was members of the teaching staff, non-teaching staff and some students.

The items donated include a brand-new medium-sized refrigerator, two handballs, two sets of handball jerseys, whistles, inflator, boxes of nose masks, hand sanitizers, gallons of hand washing soap, toilet rolls, paper towels and assorted textbooks for all core subjects.