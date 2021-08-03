A/R: Food For All Africa Commissions Foodbank Satellite Warehouse In Offinso-Namong

Listen to article

With funding from Beiersdorf CWA, The Global FoodBanking Network and United Way, Food for All Africa commissions a 4,800sq ft. capacity food-banking warehouse at Offinso-Namong, a farming community in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Chairman for the occasion, Hon. Solomon Kesseh, Offinso Municipal Chief Executive, spoke on the important need that the FFAA satellite warehouse would address in his district and across the part of Ghana. He expressed his team’s willingness to support and ensure vulnerable members of the community benefit from services of the foodbank.

Speaking at the program, Mr. Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi, Vice Board Chairman of Food for All Africa indicated, “the satellite warehouse project forms part of Food for All Africa’s commitment of capacity building strategy to address the growing food insecurity rates and demand for food banking services.”

This would improve efficiency in service delivery to the existing beneficiary base and exponentially scaling service delivery to new areas.

This has been accomplished by increasing our warehouse capacity via the establishment of a commercial warehouse space in the Ashanti region, expanding our cold chain capacity, and adding fleet and human resources to source and distribute more food and onboard more beneficiary organizations.

Ashanti Regional Manager of Beiersdorf Nivea Ghana, Mr. Harry Agyeman expressed his teams admiration for the milestones achieved so far under the Beiersdorf Care Beyond Skin funding of €250,000 Euro (GHc1, 719,444.45) donation to Food for All Africa (FFAA) as part of its localized efforts to help ease the hunger burden and impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable members of the community.

Through the support, 6,494 children from 25 schools across five regions including the Ashanti region are currently benefiting from a daily supply of hot meals at their schools and 12 benefited from school kitchens renovation.

Each of the schools also benefited from supply and use of an automated handwashing machines, PPES, lunch bowls and training on food handling, safety, recipe generation for caterers who cook for the children.

The program ended with over one thousand aged women receiving food boxes funded by FoodBanking Regional Network and Dubai Aid through the 100million meals campaign initiative