Commercialization, profiling of viral young Oswald unfortunate, regrettable — Child Online Africa

Child Online Africa has described as regrettable moves by some outfits to take advantage to profit off viral ‘our day’ boy, Oswald.

The young boy has been in the news since last Friday after a letter he wrote to his mother making requests for his 'our day' celebration went viral on social media.

As a result, businesses, as well as individuals showered him and his school with several gifts.

Noting that it has no problem with the show of love to young Oswald, Child Online Africa stresses that it condemns attempts by some private enterprises to profiteer from the young boy.

“As an organization that is concerned about the rights and wellbeing of children online, we have no qualms with Ghanaians leveraging on digital platforms in sending goodwill messages to this brilliant boy who deserves every bit of the gifts showered on him during his dream come through “Our day”.

“Unfortunately, Child Online Africa has noticed an unhealthy trend and attempt by some private enterprises to commercialize the profile of young Oswald ostensibly for profit and other peculiar gains,” parts of a release from the child protection organization reads.

According to Child Online Africa, the act is regrettable and goes against the fundamental rights of the child for which some provisions within domestic laws as well as in the United Nations Convention On the Rights of the Child General comment No.25 Section 42. requests that ‘States parties should prohibit by law the profiling or targeting of children of any age for commercial purposes on the basis of a digital record of their actual or inferred characteristics, including group or collective data, targeting by association or affinity profiling…’

With no intention to name and shame, Child Online Africa says it wants to remind all private enterprises that the rights of the child in the digital environment ought to be respected and protected.

Find below the full release from the organization: