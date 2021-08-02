ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.08.2021 Social News

Youth2Day supports Dr Choggu's Shekhinah Clinic

By Prince Barak
Youth2Day supports Dr Choggu's Shekhinah Clinic
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Northern Region-based non-profit organization, Youth2Day on 1st August donated used clothing to Shekhinah Clinic in Tamale to support its humanitarian work.

The donation, according to Amadu Hassan Kapinta, Executive Director of Youth2Day, will help the clinic in taking care of mentally challenged patients and the poor in society.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Hajia and her team on behalf of my organization for their efforts in serving humanity. This clothing is from a campaign we launched a few months ago to support this facility," Amadu Hassan Kapinta stated.

The director also thanked the donors for supporting the cause of the organisation.

Hajia Mariam, the wife of the late Dr. Abdulai Choggu, accepted the items on behalf of the clinic and promised to use them for the benefit of the mentally challenged patients and the entire staff of the clinic.

Hajia Mariam thanked the group and urged them to continue their kind gesture towards the facility.

"Shekhinah Clinic's success is dependent on donations from generous people like you, so we're pleading with the general public to emulate your good deed," she stated.

Late Dr. Abdulai Choggu, founded the clinic in 1992. Since then, it has provided humanitarian aid to the mentally ill people as well as free medical care to the destitute.

82202182937-13041q5dcw-img-20210801-wa0024

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
How alleged gay beaten to near death in Accra New Town
02.08.2021 | Social News
Fisheries specialist criticises Minister’s decision to extend closed season at Elmina
02.08.2021 | Social News
KNUST to close down if lecturers’ strike exceed two weeks
02.08.2021 | Social News
NLC orders UTAG, Universities’Senior Staff to end strike and appear for negotiation
02.08.2021 | Social News
Try take gayism idea to Saudi Arabia if you have the nerve – Expert to International Community
02.08.2021 | Social News
GSS to complete final round of census mop up on August 8
02.08.2021 | Social News
Damongo: Police woman allegedly killed by jealous boyfriend
02.08.2021 | Social News
UHAS suspends social activities on campus over rising covid-19 delta variant cases
02.08.2021 | Social News
NUGS ‘begs’ UTAG, Universities’ Senior Staff to reconsider Nationwide strike
02.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line