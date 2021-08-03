ModernGhana logo
03.08.2021 Headlines

New IGP shakes top Police Officers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare
The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare has embarked on a massive transfer of senior Police Officers, two days after officially commencing work.

The new IGP on Sunday, August 1, 2021, assumed his new role following his appointment to the position by President Akufo-Addo last month.

Today, a highly confidential document has popped up with several senior officers transferred t various positions.

Among the many key postings, ACP Kwasi Ofori has been moved to Head the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service as Director-General.

His position as Director of Operations of the Greater Accra Command of the Ghana Police Service has been taken over by ACP Isaac Asante.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer DSP Elizabeth Effia Tenge has been transferred to the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service in the Volta Region.

She has been replaced by DSP Mrs. Juliana Obeng.

Find below the list of all postings:

82202180457-sxoaredq5k-4f25d393-83eb-4402-bea5-3161ab18a2f5

82202180457-uaqctgfsrm-134974c2-4702-4199-b646-931f79593fa6

TOP STORIES

