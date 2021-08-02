NLC orders UTAG, SSA-UoG to suspend strike; come for meeting on Thursday

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has called on the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) to suspend their respective strikes.

The two teacher groups of the tertiary institutions have today, Monday, August 2, 2021, commenced a nationwide strike over the failure of the government to meet the demands of their conditions of service.

Looking out for the Universities and the students being affected by the move by UTAG and SSA-UoG, the NLC has written to both groups pleading for the suspension of the strike actions.

In the latter, the NLC in accordance with section 139 of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651 has also invited the two groups for a meeting on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to find the best way forward to address their grievances.

“The National Labour Commission directs that with this intervention, the union should stay all action(s) for the parties to appear before the Commission.

“In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation by each side is restricted to a maximum of two persons and this must also be noted”, parts of the letter sent to UTAG and SSA-UoG reads.

In the latter signed by Dr. Bernice Welbeck, Director, Administration/HR, the NLC plans to hold talks with UTAG at 11:00am before subsequently meeting with SSA-UoG at 12:00pm the same day.

In a related development to the strike action, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has appealed to UTAG and SSA-UoG to reconsider and suspend the strike action.

The group argues that although the striking teacher groups have a very good case, they should resume work for the sake and good of students whose academics have already been affected adversely by the impact of the Covid-19.

“The National Union of Ghana Students appreciates UTAG and SSA-UoG for the patience and sacrifice of their membership toward service rendered to Ghanaian students and the nation at large.

“We believe strongly that the answers UTAG and SSA-UoG are seeking from the government are for the right reasons.

“That notwithstanding, we disagree with the strike approach, considering its effect on students, especially within the abnormal times we find ourselves in and the earlier obstruction of academic work by the global shutdown.

“UTAG and SSA-UoG must as an act of good faith toward students and the government avoid an entrenched position in all dialogues to address their concerns.”

“We appeal to our lecturers to stay in the classroom for the sake of the future generation as they continue to negotiate with the appropriate quarters since Ghanaian students shouldn’t always be at the receiving end,” a release from NUGS said on Monday.