02.08.2021 Education

Delay in constituting MoE boards affecting education reform —EduWatch

Delay in constituting MoE boards affecting education reform —EduWatch
The Africa Education Watch is asking government to as a matter of urgency constitute boards of all pre-tertiary institutions in the country.

The education think-tank believes that the delay is affecting education reform in the country.

It noted that Ghana’s education sector is in the middle of an education reform that is not without challenges, especially in the new Standard Based Curriculum roll-out process.

“The need for strategic direction by Boards of the agencies under the Ministry of Education (MoE) is crucial to the continuous and successful management of the reform process.”

A statement by the outfit insisted that “Eduwatch works with governments, civil society and the private sector to promote an equitable, accountable and responsive education system that assures of quality and equal opportunities for all. Seven (7) months into the President’s second term, almost all pre-tertiary agencies under the MoE still do not have Governing Boards, a situation which is seriously affecting their governance, oversight, the delivery of services to the public and the state..”

”Eduwatch respectfully calls on the Presidency and MoE to expedite action on the constitution of all Governing Boards in the education sector to provide the needed strategic leadership and oversight in furtherance of the ongoing reform and the delivery of quality social services.”

