The country’s active case count has reached 5,524.

This was after a total of 541 new COVID-19 cases were recorded as of 28 July 2021,

Out of that, 17 are critical and 86 severe, the Ghana Health Service's latest figures have indicated.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 104,330 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

A total of 97,970 of them have recovered.

The death toll has risen to death 836.