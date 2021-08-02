Students of Riohs Originate exhibits their class works on Joie De Vivre

Fashion pundits have viewed Joie De Vivre as one of the classic shows to be organized by one of the Best Fashion Schools in Ghana that trains individuals to become fashion designers in just six (6) months.

Joie De Vivre is a 3-hours exciting event that brings together fashion, poetry, live music, and blending colors to celebrate the evolution of style.

Uniquely cut and stitched patterns stylized into leading-edge costumes by Riohs Originate’s four (4) months students cat walked by the students.

The objective of Joie De Vivre (JDV) is a practical assessment of the students' design and illustration performance in the course so far. The second objective of JDV is to empower the students. The idea is to explore how the creatives “embody” their own art in the full spirit of charisma to connect with the audience. It is a way to encourage all students to take the course they are pursuing at Riohs Originate seriously and also to let them have a feel in the journey of becoming a renowned fashion designer. The show witnessed more than five hundred (500) guests in attendance with most of them being fashion enthusiasts, family and friends of students, observers from the Alliance Française community, and the media.

Mr. Richard Ohene Sika who is the Talent Manager responsible for nurturing, coaching, and grooming the students indicated that he was impressed with the combination of fabrics by the students, designs, and ultimately the creative exhibition of the students. The exquisite founder of Ghana's topmost fashion school bagged Best Fashion Entrepreneur at this year's edition of Fashion Ghana Honors & Awards proudly organized by Fashion Ghana, the Organizers of Accra Fashion Week.

Riohs Originate has established itself as the Best Fashion School in Ghana providing six months of tuition in fashion design and illustration. The Company is credited and noted for stating the six (6) months course in Fashion Design and Illustration. This was started about ten years ago and others have followed the path. The Company has been recognized for its outstanding impact in churning out professional Fashion Designers in Ghana and beyond. The school is the most awarded fashion school in Ghana; these are some awards the school has won within the years of operation, Promising School 2016, Best Fashion Institution 2017, Best Fashion Institution 2018, Best Fashion Institution 2019 and Best Fashion Institution 2020.