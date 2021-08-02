Police hunt for five members of kidnap syndicate in Savannah Region

The Ghana Police Service in the Savannah Region is on the hunt for some five persons who are allegedly members of a kidnapping syndicate in Buipe.

The Region in recent times has experienced cases of kidnapping. On the back of solid Police work, some two suspected motorbike thieves arrested last Friday have confirmed their involvement in kidnappings.

The two, Aliu Mohammed, 23, and Naru Zoli, 20, were picked up by the Police during a routine patrol.

During their interrogation, they mentioned the names of five other people who are members of a kidnapping syndicate in the Savanna Region.

Cooperating with the Police, they led the security service to the outskirts of Yapei and identified one Lagi Mahamadu as a victim who was kidnapped in April and his father, Umaru Mohammed who paid a ransom of GHS10,000.

With that information in hand, the Police are now on the hunt for the five other persons whose names have been mentioned.

According to checks, Aliu Mohammed and Naru Zoli are cooperating and assisting the Police in their investigations to apprehend these kidnappers.

The Police remain confident and are poised to get these criminals off the streets to make Buipe and the entire Savannah Region safer for residents.