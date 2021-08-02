Geodrill supports Tamale SHS Science Lab Complex

Geodrill Ghana Limited, an exploration drilling go company in the mining sector, has presented a cheque of GH¢150,000 to the OLD TAMASCANS Association (OTA) in Accra.

The amount is Geodrill’s contribution towards equipping the Tamale Senior High School Science Laboratory complex to a state-of-the-art facility for use by the current and future students of the school.

Mr. Beninett Yaw Quist Awume the Interim Chairman of the Old Tamascans received the cheque from the CEO of Geodrill in the presence of some alumni of the school.

Making the Presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Geodrill Ghana Limited, Mr. Dave Harper, explained that the donation forms part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and also as a way of giving back to Society.

Mr. Harper revealed that Tamale Senior High School was picked because of the good relationship that he shares with one Alhaji Dr. Ali, a prominent member of Old Tamascans.

The company recently also made a cheque donation of GH¢150,000 to Support the Achimota Senior High School Science Lab Complex.

Mr. Dave Harper encouraged other companies to take their Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) obligations seriously and support worthy institutions to fulfil their mission. He expressed hope that science education in Tamale Secondary School, would set the students on the path to successful adult careers so that they can contribute meaningfully to the development of Ghana.

He furthered that Geodrill is committed to being a socially responsible company that actively promotes social causes such as education, training of Ghanaian youth and also to provide support for science laboratories in schools in Ghana.

Receiving the cheque, the Interim Chairman of the OLD Tamale secondary school Association, TAMASCANS, Mr. Beninett Yaw Quist Awume, expressed his profound gratitude to Geodrill Ghana Limited towards helping equip Tamale Senior High School Science Laboratory Complex.

According to him, the donation is very dear to their heart. He promised that they will make good use of the money and make sure that the project gets completed on time. "It will come to completion and we will look back and say Geodrill Ghana Limited has helped Tamale Senior High School to progress," Mr. Awume

Mr. Awume, also called on other Institutions, Non-governmental Organizations and Civil Society Organizations to emulate Geodrill’s example. " We look forward to receiving more donations from other companies to sustainably fund the provision of science education and other programs for the benefit of our students".