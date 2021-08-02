ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.08.2021 Social News

A/R: Bread Bakers Association confirm 20% increase in bread prices

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A/R: Bread Bakers Association confirm 20% increase in bread prices
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Bread Bakers Association in the Ashanti Region has with immediate effect increased the prices of break.

The increase which was announced at a Press Conference in Kumasi over the weekend has seen the price of a loaf of bread being increased by 20%.

According to Isaac Amoah who is the Secretary of the Regional Bread Baker's Association, the increase in prices has become necessary due to the price of flour that has gone up from GHS160 to GHS220.

According to him, the price of margarine has also shot up from GHS98 to GHS142, with the price of sugar also going up from GHS150 to GHS210.

Noting that the businesses of bread bakers are massively affected after these increases, Mr. Amoah said they are left with no choice but also adjust the prices of loaves of bread to ensure they are able to pay workers for businesses to survive.

On the back of the 20% increase, a loaf of bread priced at GHS5 will be sold at GHS6 and the GHS10 bread will now be sold at GHS12.

With the increase already in effect, Isaac Amoah on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Bread Bakers Association has appealed to the general public to bear with the outfit and continue patronising their product.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NUGS ‘begs’ UTAG, Universities’ Senior Staff to reconsider Nationwide strike
02.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG begins strike today to demand better conditions of service
02.08.2021 | Social News
Apostolic Church Glorious Assembly holds 'Home Coming' service to raise funds for church building
02.08.2021 | Social News
University Teachers begin nationwide strike tomorrow
02.08.2021 | Social News
Prestea: Security beefed up at Future Gold Resources after residents attacked Dumasi mine
02.08.2021 | Social News
Gym instructor reveals how married women seduce them during work out
01.08.2021 | Social News
Otiko Djaba holds First Ability Fair
01.08.2021 | Social News
116 teenage pregnancies recorded in Gomoa Central District in six months
01.08.2021 | Social News
Radical poverty reduction policies will end human trafficking in Africa
01.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line