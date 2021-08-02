Energy Minister inaugurates GRIDCo Board

Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has inaugurated the Governing Board of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The Board is to oversee the affairs of GRIDCo.

Chairing the Board is Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere. Its members are Nana Akyereako Adjabinti I, Patricia Appiagyei, Dzifa Amegashie, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Bernard Nii Sackey, Ing. Stephen Akuoko and Frederick Fredua Antoh.

Dr Prempeh in his inaugural speech urged the Board to implement effective strategic initiatives to ensure revenue growth and sustainability in the Company.

—DGN online