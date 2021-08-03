National Cathedral wouldn't makes us more Christians; It's a misplaced priority — Prof. G. K. T. Oduro

Listen to article

An Educational Leadership Scholar of the University of Cape Coast has stated that the appeal by Ghana's Finance Minister towards the building of the National Cathedral is misplaced.

He said considering the economic hardships many find themselves at the moment, the Minister's GHC100 contribution appeal towards the National Cathedral is needless.

"I have in the past days been pondering over three issues relating to the Finance Minister's GHC100 appeal towards a Cathedral Project."

He continued, "Firstly, he said, I find it inappropriate that he used the floor of Parliament to make the appeal during a budget review presentation. This is because, unless I misunderstood the motivation for the Cathedral Project, the project is not an official tax-payer sponsored one. In other words, it is not a Government funded project".

Prof. Oduro wondered why the construction of a Cathedral should be of high priority to a Minister of Finance when some schools across the country are struggling to survive.

"I'm a Christian myself and acknowledge the place of a Cathedral in the exercise of the Christian faith. But I find it a misplaced priority when leadership commits itself to mobilize funds to facilitate the construction of a Cathedral instead of mobilizing funds to support the revamping of community libraries, providing deprived school labs with basic science equipment instead of compelling teachers to improvise, ensuring that adequate textbooks are available to facilitate teaching in less-endowed schools etc".

Prof. George K. T. Oduro says he doesn't believe that it is the presence of a Cathedral that will make Ghana a more Christian nation than the rest. "I don't also believe that God will be happy with investment in a Cathedral when many children and young people in our country struggle to enjoy basic survival needs".

He urges Ghanaians who wish to respond to the GHC100 appeal to channel such contribution to schools, clinics and collapsing community libraries that have no tables and chairs and other facilities.

"There would be more blessing in contributing towards meeting the survival needs of the poor in our country than contributing towards a Cathedral located in Accra".

After all, according to him, James 2:14-17 enjoins Christians to demonstrate practical care for the needy instead of merely praying for them.