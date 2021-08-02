Queenmother fights Nana Wiafe Akenten II in Court

A certiorari application filed by the embattled Queenmother of Offinso in the Ashanti Region, Nana Yaa Akyiaa is praying a High Court in Kumasi to quash decisions and orders of Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II and also restrain the latter who is Second Respondent from undertaking certain customary rites.

Ex-parte; Nana Yaa Akyiaa and four other interested parties are praying the Honourable Court to invoke its supervisory powers to effect and stop the Respondents of the case from usurping traditional powers and functions of the applicant.

"...And also; to prohibit the 2nd Respondent and the Interested Parties more especially the 2nd interested party [Nana Wiafe Akenten II] from usurping the powers and functions of the Applicant", according to the Counsel for the Applicant, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen of "Enso Nyame Chambers"

"And to further prohibit Respondents [Offinso Traditional Council and the Omanhene of Offinso Traditional Council, Nana Wiafe Akenten II and four others] from observing and performing any customary or traditional activity without the active participation or inclusion of the Applicant, Nana Yaa Akyiaa as the Queenmother of Agyeimprah.

According to the fact of the case, the Applicant, Nana Yaa Akyiaa was the Queenmother of Agyeimprah since 2017 whose installation and enstoolment was duly endorsed by Respondent Nana Wiafe Akenten II at the time legally and traditionally.

"It is bizarre to note that, these same Respondents who endorsed the Applicant acting as the Queenmother of Agyeiprah stool in consonance with interested Parties; on 16th Day of February, 20221 called some elders to his place and decreed to the hearing of the gathering that, the Applicant has been suspended and subsequently stated that, she has been distooled".

According to Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, the said decision was taken without serving any process detailing the charges levelled against the Applicant, Nana Yaa Akyiaa and was denied the opportunity to be heard before the Respondent, hence, move to seek legal redress in a law court of competent jurisdiction.

"The interested parties on the other hand; without recourse to due process have also usurped the functions of the Applicant as the Queenmother of Agyeiprah and presented a Candidate to be enstooled as Chief of Agyeimprah solely reserved for the. Queenmother of Agyeimprah", Nana Obiri Boahen accused in his application.