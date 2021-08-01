Founder Of Mama Mariam’s Foundation Donates Fully Connected Polytank To Tamale Teaching Hospital

Listen to article

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mama Mariam’s Mother and Children Care Foundation, Ms. Habiba Sinare has made a heart touching Poly Tank donation to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to connect their NICU department.

The department which has been without a water facility over the years, can now enjoy a stable water for patients, staffs, and visitors.

According to hospital sources, Newborn babies who need intensive medical care are often put in a special area of the hospital called the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Unfortunately, they had very poor water supply which was a major problem for the department.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TodayGhanaNews, the beautiful Ghanaian actress said, “I must say I feel extremely happy doing this for my little angels”.

She explained that “Water is LIFE and this initiative forms part of my foundation; MAMA MARIAM’s mother and children care. This in particular focused on giving the department full water supply anytime; reducing infections in the NICU department and of course easy and effective flow of medical staff activities”.

She congratulated staff at the NICU department of Temale Teaching Hospital for their amazing works.

“You are doing extensively well. And your rewards are with the Almighty” She added.

She expressed her thanksgiving to God and the staff of the hospital for the privileged accorded her to be in a position support the needs of less privileged in society.

A Senior staff of the hospital who supervised the installation of the water system from its inception, also thanks Ms Habiba Mariam For the kindhearted gesture and pray for her to get more opportunities in life to be in a good position to help the needy in society.

Source: Seth Addi/TodayGhanaNews