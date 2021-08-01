Repair works on Ashaiman Overpass to disrupt traffic flow on Tema motorway

Some repair works on the Ashaiman Overpass bridge, the Tema-Accra bound stretch of the motorway, will cause the disruption of traffic from August 1 to August 22, 2021.

The repair works are for a damaged beam on the overpass bridge, according to a statement from the Ghana Highway Authority.

The statement advised motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at designated sections of the motorway to facilitate free movement of traffic through the construction area.

Traffic heading to Accra and traffic from Ashaiman towards Accra will be affected by these repair works.

—citinewsroom