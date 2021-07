Atta Gad, a Junior High School (JHS) student makes airplane from empty cans

Atta Gad, a Junior High School (JHS) student of Dr. Saunders JHS school in Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region has made an airplane that is able to move.

Atta Gad whose dream is to fly an airplane has started showing his creativity by making an airplane from empty cans.

He believes he can become the Wright brothers when nurtured and given the needed support.

Watch images below: