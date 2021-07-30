West Gonja: Female school dropout rescued by Wipe-Away Foundation

A Non-Governmental Organization known as Wipe -Away Foundation, has come to the rescue of a female school dropout at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The plight of miss Ayisha Yakubu, aged 19, who dropped out of school at the basic level, was brought to the attention of the humanitarian organization by a journalist.

The foundation after listening to the sad predicament, engaged miss Ayisha and her immediate family on the way forward where both parties agreed to enroll her into vocational training to acquire a skill.

Acting on what was agreed, the foundation in the early hours of today, Friday July 30, 2021, procured and donated a sewing machine and other logistics to miss Ayisha and accompanied her to the vocational center where she is expected to undergo vigorous training.

Speaking after receiving the philanthropic gesture, miss Ayisha thanked the organization for coming to her aid after she unwillingly truncated her circular educational journey.

Madam Jamila Abubakari under whose auspices she is coming to be, pledged her readiness to take her through every facet of vocational training. She implored her to endeavor to take her new found journey serious.

According to the Chief Executive Director of Wipe-Away Foundation, Mr. Habib Muftaw Borejinkpr, the decision to come to miss Ayisha's rescue was key to their agenda to improve the application of vocational skills among less privileged children in society.

He urged her not to relent in her effort to become a professional seamstress.

He advises her to be respectful to her madam in other to become an independent woman in the not too distant future.

He revealed that the foundation will shoulder all her expenses including her uniform and daily upkeep till she successfully graduate.

Wipe-Away Foundation is a non Governmental organization which has its office in Damongo in the Savannah Region of Ghana working to advance the health and socio-economic well-being of the less privileged in society. It was officially established in 2020 at Yapei in the central Gonja District albeit its unofficial gestures.

Wipe - Away Foundation's Executive Director, Habib Muftaw, is a former artist, trained journalist and is currently the public relations officer for the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council with much experience.