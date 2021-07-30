EP Church inducts first female General Manager of schools

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana on Sunday, inducted the first female general manager of its schools.

The E.P. Church's Education Unit since its establishment in 1946 have seen men heading its units. For the first time in 75years, a female general manager has been appointed as head of its schools.

The moderator Rt Rev. Dr. Lt. Col BDK Agbekor (Rtd) in his sermon charged the new general manager Mrs Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe to depend on God for direction in all her endeavours.

He also pledges the church's full support to enable her discharge her duties.

The General Manager during her acceptance speech promised to work with all stakeholders to improve the learning outcomes and also revive the Presbyterian discipline in E.P. Church Schools nationwide.

Pr. Foster Agortse, the immediate past Ag General Manager took his turn to wish the new General Manager well in her new role and tasked her to work hard to bring glory to the church and mother Ghana.

The ceremony was colourful with the display of Fontonfrom ensemble. Mass Melodious choral music from E.P.C.G. Mawuko Girls & Mawuli School.

The Clerk of General Assembly Rev Dr E.A.K. Amey led the liturgy and the Presbyter Executive, Pr. Sitsofe Sakyi took the third reading on which the sermon was preached.

The Volta Regional Director of Education Madam Enyonam Afi Amafugah, Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah, the President of E.P. University College, HO, Trukpe Youth Association where the inductee hails from were in attendance.

Other invited guests were, Mrs Hilda Amoako Apenteng, the National President of COMEU who doubles as the General Manager of Presby schools, and members, Mr Godwin Amelor, the Municipal Director of Education, Ho, who also doubles as the Volta Regional Chairman CODE and members, Mr David Kattah, the Regional Chairman of (GNAT), District Directors of Education, Mrs Isabella Ayimey-North Tongu District, Mrs Celestine-Korsi Agodoh-Ho West,Mrs Janet Valerie Datsa-South Dayi, MP for Ho-West, Hon Kwesi Bedzrah, Former MP North Dayi Hon George Loh, Volta Regional COMEU Executives Political activists, Teacher Unions, The Clergy, Heads of Basic schools Unit staff, family and friends.