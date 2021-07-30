Covid-19: Ghana’s active cases hit 5,179

Ghana’s number of active Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has hit 5,179.

This was after 376 new cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service latest update has confirmed.

The cumulative total cases has reached 103,395 since March 2020. Out of that number 97,390 have recovered.

The death toll now stands at 826.

Despite a significant decrease in the number of active cases in April in May this year, June and July as seen the country recording an astronomical increase in the number of new positive cases.

In the midst of the escalating situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the government has urged the citizenry to strictly adhere to the safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the government says it is in the process of securing 18 million doses of Covod-19 vaccines to vaccinate Ghanaians yet to receive the jabs.