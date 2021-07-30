Anti-LGBTQ bill gazetted, to be laid for first reading on Monday Sam George

Listen to article

The LGBTQ Bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in Ghana has been duly gazetted.

It is expected to be laid for first reading on August 2.

One of the sponsors of the bill, Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram said on Friday July 30.

“The Bill has duly been gazetted and sent to the Business Committee of the House.

“It is great to see the Bill has been programmed to be laid for first reading on Monday, 2nd August. Our eyes remain fixed on the prize,” he stated.

Sam George has come under a barrage of attacks from some quarters for sponsoring the anti-LGBT+ agenda.

However, he has the support of the faith-based organisations including some civil society organisations and well-meaning Ghanaians.