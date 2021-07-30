E/R: Bryan Acheampong donates farm inputs worth Ghc500,000 to farmers in Kwahu East

Listen to article

Over six thousand farmers in the Kwahu East District Assembly of the Abetifi constituency have received farm inputs worth GHS500,000 to support their farming activities.

The items, ranging from wellington boots, cutlasses, fertilizers, and a host of others were given to the farmers at Hweehwee, a farming community in the district.

This is the biggest donation made by the MP to farmers in the area so far.

Presenting the items to the farmers, the head of the District Agric department praised the MP for such ‘a great support’ adding that this will complement his previous support of the same farm tools and tractor donated in the past.

He urged the farmers to put it to good use.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Isaac Agyapong District Chief Executive (DCE) hailed President Akufo-Addo for putting up so many agricultural programmes to support farmers.

Bryan Acheampong

He touted the implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development programme, cocoa pruning, rearing for food and jobs, among others.

He assured the farmers who gathered at the event of Government continuous support to improve their livelihood.

The DCE appealed to Ghanaian youth to involve themselves in agricultural activities especially farming.

“Let me make this passionate appeal to the youth. Don’t just come as witnesses to such events but also venture into agriculture activities, especially farming. It is one of the lucrative jobs all over the world. I’ll urge you to look that direction and you would be glad you did,” he said.

He said the youth should see agriculture as a prestigious sector that could assist in eradicating poverty.

Present at the ceremony were Chiefs, members of staff of the assembly, Assembly Men, heads of Departments.