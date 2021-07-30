ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.07.2021 Headlines

Seized rosewood to be used for National Cathedral construction – Lands Minister

Seized rosewood to be used for National Cathedral construction – Lands Minister
Listen to article

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor says government will be using confiscated rosewood for the construction of the National Cathedral.

He announced that this will begin with the five containers of rosewood impounded at the Tema Port last month.

Addressing the media on the latest development, said the government will be transparent in this process.

“Government is taking the decision to take all rosewood confiscated towards the construction of the National Cathedral, so in addition to the ban on the export, all rosewood confiscated should and will be donated to the national cathedral.”

“When the National Cathedral turns out to have enough rosewood, we will take other measures; either to donate it to other public institutions and if we are minded to have a public auction for domestic use, rest assured it will be done with a sense of integrity,” Mr. Jinapor said.

The Government expects the $100-million inter-denominational cathedral to be ready by March 6, 2024.

Under normal circumstances, seized rosewood is auctioned for use in Ghana.

Rosewood still remains a restricted wood species under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The ban on rosewood harvesting in Ghana first came into force in 2014 .

The ban was lifted in 2017, with the Minister in charge at that time, John Peter Amewu, giving over 20 companies permission to fell the trees.

But in March 2019, the trade was banned again, following alleged corruption and illegal trade of the resource.

----citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Anytime I come to Accra, I wear face mask, hat to escape attacks from NPP members disappointed in Akufo-Addo — Dr Amoako Baah
30.07.2021 | Headlines
Assin North saga: Scandalising court, threatening non-cooperation disappointing – Afenyo Markin to Minority
30.07.2021 | Headlines
NPP, NDC to play football match on August 14
30.07.2021 | Headlines
Kissi Agyebeng approved as Special Prosecutor
30.07.2021 | Headlines
Naana Jane to donate latest iPad Pro to Oswald after his ‘Our Day’ note went viral
30.07.2021 | Headlines
Don't worry yourselves contributing Ghc100 to support National Cathedral – Prof. Gatsi to Ghanaians
30.07.2021 | Headlines
Ghana Card, Digital Address, MoMo Interoperability, Universal QR Code and Ghana.Gov platform taking Ghana to next level – Bawumia
30.07.2021 | Headlines
Donate 'Ketoa Biaa Nsua' of Ghc100 every month to support National Cathedral — Finance Minister
30.07.2021 | Headlines
AG briefs Parliament on status of high-profile murder cases
30.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line