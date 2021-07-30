Psychology Council locks up psychology counselling facilities without licences

The Ghana Psychology Council under the Ministry of Health has locked up facilities providing psychological services in the Greater Accra Region without a proper licence.

The facilities were said to be operating for years without a license from the council.

According to the Health Professions Act 857, section 135, individuals and facilities cannot provide psychological services without accreditation from the Ghana Psychological Council.

So far, three centres have been locked up for operating without a license.

Speaking to Citi News during an inspection exercise, Registrar of the Ghana Psychological Council, Dr. Dinah Bash-Odum warned facilities operating without a license to get accredited to prevent the closure of their centres.

“The law was passed in 2013. We've been telling people who are licensed and others who have the facilities to come and get the license to operate.”

“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. The fact that you don't know doesn't make you right.”

Dr. Bash-Odum further advised non-compliant facilities to regularise their services.

“If you’re sitting somewhere, and you are providing counselling services, this is the time for you to rush to our offices to register.”

