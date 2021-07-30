Kissi Agyebeng approved as Special Prosecutor

Ghana's Parliament has approved the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng for the position of Special Prosecutor.

His approval comes after his recommendation for approval by the Appointments Committee, barely an hour after his vetting by members of the Committee last week.

The private legal practitioner would be replacing Martin Amidu, who resigned from the position in November 2020.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, in announcing the decision of the house said “The motion is adopted, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng has been confirmed as a nominee for the position of Special Prosecutor.”

Mr. kIssi Agyebeng during his vetting spoke on a range of issues.

For instance, on fighting corruption, Mr. Agyebeng said he will rather focus on making it difficult to engage in the canker than placing emphasis on stopping it.

“I am not naive to assume that I am coming to stop corruption. There's no way I can stop corruption. God himself will not acclaim to that but, I am going to make corruption very costly to engage in.”

“First, I am going to institute what I call 'Pressure for Progress' and in this quest, there will be a systemic review of all public sector institutions and the development of integrity plans.”

He ( Kissi Agyebeng ), also said, has no intentions of resorting to the strategies of his predecessor, Martin Amidu in fighting corruption in Ghana.

This he said, he intends to rely on his own experiences and professional training to effectively deliver on his mandate as a Special Prosecutor.

“There was a reference to filling the heavy shoes of a named individual [Martin Amidu], but I will prefer to wear my own shoes in the sense that, I'm my own man, and I am coming with my own experiences and professional training. In this quest, my conscience and learning of the law are going to be my guide.”