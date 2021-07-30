Naana Jane to donate latest iPad Pro to Oswald after his ‘Our Day’ note went viral

The 2020 Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has promised to give out the latest iPad Pro to 9-year-old Oswald, whose ‘our day’ list has gone viral.

She said she has been moved, by the list the child presented to his mother, and believes he is an intelligent boy who needs to be celebrated.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang in a tweet said ‘Oswald is such a fascinating & intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story. I am immediately sending him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes. Do have a memorable day my gem.”

She also promised to pay young Oswald and his classmates a visit soon.

In a simple letter to his mother requesting a list of items needed to celebrate the last day of the academic term, known in Ghana as 'Our Day', 9-year-old Oswald is receiving way more than he bargained for or ever imagined.

From banks offering investment accounts to food companies promising lunch for Oswald's whole class to TV subscriptions payments, in the early morning of Friday, 30th July 2021, there were over 40 promises made by different entities to help the young boy and his mates celebrate the day.

In a letter posted on Twitter by a user with the account @SmylyThe3rd, the young Oswald asked his mother not only to ensure the provision of the items he asked for but also ensure she 'doesn't disappoint him because he didn't disappoint her by excelling in his exams'.

A young Oswald, who's a pupil of Christ Ambassadors School at Dansoman in Accra, in his letter asked his mother to buy him food items such as soft drinks, biscuits, and chocolates, as well a request to bring his Ipad to school; a request that left many social media users in stitches.

Oswald's favourite teacher referred to as 'Mrs. Appiah’, wasn't left out as he requested “a big cake” for her, much to the amusement of social media users.

Musicians Mr. Drew, DopeNation, and KiDI, have all visited the school to entertain Oswald and his mates. KiDi, who’s a brand ambassador for Samsung, gifted Oswald and his teachers some Samsung products.

---citinewsroom