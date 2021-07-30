Don't worry yourselves contributing Ghc100 to support National Cathedral – Prof. Gatsi to Ghanaians

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast School of Business, Professor John Gatsi has slammed government for asking Ghanaians to contribute Ghc100 a month to support the construction of the National Cathedral.

He said the construction of a National Cathedral is currently not a deeper national need.

Prof. John Gatsi has advised Ghanaian families to rather make contributions to support small businesses

“Don’t worry yourself about contributing GHS100 to support the construction of a Cathedral, it is not a deeper national need. It is rather the time Ghanaians should contribute to support small family business initiatives.

“The priority of Ghanaians especially the youth is to be productive and any efforts by Ghanaians to organize micro and small seed capital for young people will be a rewarding social investment,” Prof. John Gatsi shared during an interview on the Uniq Breakfast Show.

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast School of Business insists that he will rather feel fulfilled to contribute to the construction of a local church building even if he doesn’t worship there than contributing to support the National Cathedral project.

This he explains is because when he travels across the country he sees many worshipping under uncomfortable school sheds.

The conversation of the monthly GHS100 contribution towards the construction of the National Cathedral has been trending on social media.

Delivering the budget statement to Parliament, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attah said government is coming up with an initiative to appeal to Ghanaians to donate a sum of Ghc100 every month to support its course.

“…An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” Ken Ofori-Attah announced while charging all Members of Parliament to be involved.