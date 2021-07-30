ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.07.2021 Social News

Man killed by bosom friend for demanding GH¢4 debt at Seikwa 

Man killed by bosom friend for demanding GH¢4 debt at Seikwa 
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 28-year-old cloth dealer, Michael Addei from Seikwa in the Tain District of Bono Region, has been murdered in cold blood for demanding GH¢4 owed him by his bosom friend, Yaw Painter.

Yaw, after the bloody act, absconded, but was eventually traced to Mampong by the police.

This portal picked up information that a friend who assisted him to escape has been arrested and was assisting the law enforcement agents in their investigation.

The Berekum Municipal Police Commander, DSP Andrews Kofi Okonenyege, confirmed the story and said the suspect was arrested at Mampong but was yet to be transported to Berekum District to face prosecution.

Eyewitnesses account from the area indicated that the suspect, Yaw Painter, owed his friend (the deceased) GH¢4 and Michael approached him to take his money back and a quarrel ensued.

Yaw, upon seeing Michael on another day at about 9pm and without any further provocation, stabbed him in the neck fatally.

---Daily Guide

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Angela Bamford Cut Sod For Library In Larabanga
30.07.2021 | Social News
A/R: 4,000 birds killed in Atwima Kwawoma over outbreak of ‘bird flu'
30.07.2021 | Social News
Adu-Boahen proposes ‘realistic’ road tolls to address Ghana’s road challenges
30.07.2021 | Social News
A/R: Police arrest 30 suspected criminals in swoop at Kumasi
30.07.2021 | Social News
C/R: Paramount Chief laments open-space 'wee' smoking galore by youth in Kwamankese
30.07.2021 | Social News
Armed robbers attack Power Company, kill one
30.07.2021 | Social News
Two motor riders using phone torchlight as headlight crashed to death, one in critical condition at Gefia
30.07.2021 | Social News
FDA boss cautions palm oil producers from using Sudan IV
29.07.2021 | Social News
We're ready to organise fresh election in Assin North — EC
29.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line