Donate 'Ketoa Biaa Nsua' of Ghc100 every month to support National Cathedral — Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says government will soon launch an initiative where Ghanaians will have the opportunity to donate GHS100 a month to support the contruction of the National Cathedral.

According to the Minister, the dream by the government spearheaded by President Akufo-Addo to construct the religious edifice is on course and expected to be completed in 2024.

As part of moves to raise the needed funds, Ken Ofori-Atta says government is set to launch the ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua’ initiative.

"It is under this initiative that the government will appeal to Ghanaians to donate a sum of GHS100 every month to support its course.

“…this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” the Finance Minister told Parliament on Thursday while delivering a statement on the mid-year budget review.

Through the initiative, government aim to get one million Ghanaians to be involved in the monthly donations. For this particular purpose, a special shortcode 979 has been developed.

Ken Ofori-Atta further revealed that work on the National Cathedral is gradually advancing with the government expecting the contractor to complete his work in 2024.

“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024.

“Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building,” the Finance Minister added.