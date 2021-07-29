FDA boss cautions palm oil producers from using Sudan IV

The CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Delese Mimi Darko has cautioned oil palm producers in Ghana to desist from the use of Sudan IV in their oil palm production.

She acknowledged the good initiative Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association have put in place to help curb the menace of SUDAN IV in Ghana.

The FDA boss echoed that the Authority will continue to sample and test the palm oil to sanction those found of putting unwholesome chemicals in their palm oil.

She continued to encourage members of the Association to get other palm oil producers to join them to help in curbing the menace of SUDAN IV.

"We would sample and test all palm oil in the market, we are pleading with the producers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers and the public to refrain from the use of Sudan IV in palm oil," Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko noted.

She said this at the Palm Oil Goes Digital launch on Wednesday 28th July, 2021 at the MENSVIC GRAND HOTEL at East Legon.

Also, the President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association, Mr. Paul Amaning assured consumers that they are going to do everything possible to make sure they help FDA curb the menace of SUDAN IV.

According to him, one of the aims of the Association is to support government and FDA to win the fight against the use of SUDAN IV in palm oil in the country.

The purpose of the 'Palm Oil Goes Digital' application is to ensure authentic and wholesome palm oil are sold in the country and beyond.

The App has functions to detect and confirm whether QR codes of the branded palm oil are approved by Food and Drugs Authority.

The app can also display information about the producers of palm oil with their pictures and their location for consumers to easily identify the origin of the product.

Hon. William Quaito, CEO of Tree Crop Development Authority chaired the program. Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, CEO for National Food Buffer Stock Co, Miss Eunice Adjorkor, Representing Ghana Enterprise Agency, Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of FDA amongst others were also present.

Members of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association from Eastern Region, Central Region and other parts of country, together with other groups such as Students from the Department of Information Technology at Pentecost University, Executives of Okyeman Youth For Development, Apedwa Youth Club, Oil Palm Development Association Ghana and Solidaridad Ghana were to support #PalmOilGoesDigital app launch.