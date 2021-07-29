ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.07.2021 Social News

Medical doctor donates to Ayanfuri Senior High School

By Reporter
Medical doctor donates to Ayanfuri Senior High School
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Dr Abraham Kwaku Odro, a medical doctor and philanthropist has donated office equipment to Ayanfuri Senior High School in Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region on 29th July 2021.

The items include 3 computers, 2 printer's, 4 metal cabinets, 10 boxes of A3 sheets, 10 boxes of A4 sheets, 1 Projector and cash of Ghc1,000.

Born and raised in Ayanfuri, Doctor Kwaku Odro noted that he just couldn't walk away when he saw the bad state of the school at the roadside.

With a PhD in Medicine from London promise to do his very best for Denkyira West which has two senior schools, in Duaso the District capital and Ayanfuri.

He has assured of making Ayanfuri Senior High School the greatest among other schools in the country with more support to give a facelift.

The Headmaster of Ayanfuri Senior High School, Mr.Frank Sergo who received the items on behalf of the school expressed his joy.

He noted that the donation will help make teaching and learning more comfortable for both students and tutors.

Dr. Abraham Kwaku Odro advise students to take their studies serious in order to achieve their future dreams.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
FDA boss cautions palm oil producers from using Sudan IV
29.07.2021 | Social News
We're ready to organise fresh election in Assin North — EC
29.07.2021 | Social News
Vice Presidential Staffer donates GHc10,000 to fulfill promise to Tano Bofoakwa F.C
29.07.2021 | Social News
A prima facie determination as a pre-condition for removing CJ not grounded in law — ASEPA to Sampson Lardi Ayenini
29.07.2021 | Social News
Policeman escapes mob attack after motor rider he was pursuing was hit by truck
29.07.2021 | Social News
Why trying to glorify, credit Bawumia for what others have done even before he joined NPP? — Sarfo Kantanka replies Razak Kojo Poku 'paid propaganda'
29.07.2021 | Social News
We won't call off impending strike until our salaries are increased – UTAG members insist
29.07.2021 | Social News
Second killer of Okada rider at Adaklu-Ablonu surrenders
29.07.2021 | Social News
163 convicts on death row – Godfred Dame
29.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line