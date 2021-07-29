Medical doctor donates to Ayanfuri Senior High School

Dr Abraham Kwaku Odro, a medical doctor and philanthropist has donated office equipment to Ayanfuri Senior High School in Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region on 29th July 2021.

The items include 3 computers, 2 printer's, 4 metal cabinets, 10 boxes of A3 sheets, 10 boxes of A4 sheets, 1 Projector and cash of Ghc1,000.

Born and raised in Ayanfuri, Doctor Kwaku Odro noted that he just couldn't walk away when he saw the bad state of the school at the roadside.

With a PhD in Medicine from London promise to do his very best for Denkyira West which has two senior schools, in Duaso the District capital and Ayanfuri.

He has assured of making Ayanfuri Senior High School the greatest among other schools in the country with more support to give a facelift.

The Headmaster of Ayanfuri Senior High School, Mr.Frank Sergo who received the items on behalf of the school expressed his joy.

He noted that the donation will help make teaching and learning more comfortable for both students and tutors.

Dr. Abraham Kwaku Odro advise students to take their studies serious in order to achieve their future dreams.