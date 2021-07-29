ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.07.2021 Headlines

1million jobs for Ghanaian youth coming – Ofori Atta

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that the government is set to introduce a new programme that would create job opportunities for 1 million Ghanaian youth.

The Minister made this announcement on the floor of parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, while delivering the 2021 mid-year budget review statement.

He said his outfit has had fruitful talks with a number of key Ministries and are set to work together to implement a 3-year strategy programme to create these job opportunities for the youth in the country.

“I have had extensive discussions with my colleague Ministers of Employment and Labor Relations, Youth & Sports and Lands & Natural Resources. These conversations culminated in a comprehensive strategy to sustainably address youth unemployment. New programmes will be introduced and existing ones scaled-up and refocused to meet the aspirations of our youth,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament today.

The Finance Minister added, “We will work together to sensitize and connect the youth to the numerous opportunities being made available by Government programmes, including a 3-year strategy to create job opportunities for 1 million Ghanaian youth.”

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta further revealed that already, there are about five ongoing programmes through which the government intends to create these jobs for the Ghanaian youth.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Finance Minister blames issuance of Eurobond, covid-19 on ballooning Ghana’s debt stock
29.07.2021 | Headlines
2021 budget review: I've not come to ask for more money — says Finance Minister as no new taxes introduced
29.07.2021 | Headlines
High Court restores Senyo Hosi’s Ghc8m defamation case against Ken Agyapong
29.07.2021 | Headlines
[Full Text] 2021 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review Of The Budget Statement And Economic Policy
29.07.2021 | Headlines
Watch Live: Finance Minister presents 2021 mid-year budget review
29.07.2021 | Headlines
ASEPA petitions Presidency for names of members on committee processing removal of CJ
29.07.2021 | Headlines
NDC will regret sacking Koku Anyidoho, it'll bring boomerang on the party — Allotey Jacobs
29.07.2021 | Headlines
Managerial skills essential for nation building — Bagbin
29.07.2021 | Headlines
VIDEO: Central bank backed digital currencies is the way forward for a digitized Africa — Bawumia
29.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line