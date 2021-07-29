1million jobs for Ghanaian youth coming – Ofori Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that the government is set to introduce a new programme that would create job opportunities for 1 million Ghanaian youth.

The Minister made this announcement on the floor of parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, while delivering the 2021 mid-year budget review statement.

He said his outfit has had fruitful talks with a number of key Ministries and are set to work together to implement a 3-year strategy programme to create these job opportunities for the youth in the country.

“I have had extensive discussions with my colleague Ministers of Employment and Labor Relations, Youth & Sports and Lands & Natural Resources. These conversations culminated in a comprehensive strategy to sustainably address youth unemployment. New programmes will be introduced and existing ones scaled-up and refocused to meet the aspirations of our youth,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament today.

The Finance Minister added, “We will work together to sensitize and connect the youth to the numerous opportunities being made available by Government programmes, including a 3-year strategy to create job opportunities for 1 million Ghanaian youth.”

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta further revealed that already, there are about five ongoing programmes through which the government intends to create these jobs for the Ghanaian youth.