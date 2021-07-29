ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.07.2021 Headlines

Watch Live: Finance Minister presents 2021 mid-year budget review

Watch Live: Finance Minister presents 2021 mid-year budget review
Listen to article

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, be in Parliament to present the mid-year budget review.

Earlier this year in March, the Minister was absent due to health issues when Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu presented a review of the government’s economic policy and financial statement to Parliament.

Fully recovered and going about his duties as the purse holder of the country, Mr. Ofori-Atta will today deliver the mid-year budget review.

According to Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah, although there are rumours of the possible introduction of new taxes, nothing of that sought is in the mid-year budget review.

“I can tell you that there will no introduction of taxes in the mid-year budget review,” he told TV3 last Monday while representing Ken Ofori-Atta at the NDC’s economic dialogue programme.

According to sources, the mid-year budget review will centre more on health as the government continues in its fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Today’s address in parliament is scheduled to start at midday.

Watch below:

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
High Court restores Senyo Hosi’s Ghc8m defamation case against Ken Agyapong
29.07.2021 | Headlines
[Full Text] 2021 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review Of The Budget Statement And Economic Policy
29.07.2021 | Headlines
ASEPA petitions Presidency for names of members on committee processing removal of CJ
29.07.2021 | Headlines
NDC will regret sacking Koku Anyidoho, it'll bring boomerang on the party — Allotey Jacobs
29.07.2021 | Headlines
Managerial skills essential for nation building — Bagbin
29.07.2021 | Headlines
VIDEO: Central bank backed digital currencies is the way forward for a digitized Africa — Bawumia
29.07.2021 | Headlines
Ken Ofori-Atta presents mid-year budget review today
29.07.2021 | Headlines
Who should do your work for you, don’t allow traders to take over Pokuase interchange – Minister to Ga North MCE
29.07.2021 | Headlines
Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today
29.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line