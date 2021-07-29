Why trying to glorify, credit Bawumia for what others have done even before he joined NPP? — Sarfo Kantanka replies Razak Kojo Poku 'paid propaganda'

Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, a Ghanaian based in the US has taken Razak Kojo Opoku to the cleaners for crediting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for various projects under the President Akufo-Addo government.

Razak Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM) recently applauded the Vice President for championing the digitization agenda in the country with particular mentions to the paperless and the reformed nature of the Registrar General’s Department, Ghana Standard Board Authority, as well as the National Health Insurance Authority in an article titled, "Dr. Bawumia Has Distinguished Himself As A Precious Asset for Ghana and NPP."

In a response, Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka says he wonders why Razak Kojo Opoku would want to credit every laudable policies and initiatives of the ruling government to Bawumia but failed to do same for the current woes of the economy.

"Why do we run away from what the Vice President promised to do and must do, which is turning around Ghana’s economic woes, but try hard to glorify him with what others have done? Is there not anything creditable in the economy? I am waiting for answers."

Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka noted that although Dr. Bawumia has been launching the digitization projects, ideas from some persons in the party contributed to the successes and therefore should not be solely credited for same.

“Now let me address the myth about digitalization. Apart from the fact that Dr. Bawumia has neither qualification nor expertise in Information Communication Technology (ICT), he has no idea about how a number of these digitalization projects were initiated and executed,” he said in a reply to Razak Opoku.

Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka adds, “Razak is definitely writing things he doesn’t know, pathetically, about people he doesn't know as well.”

The entrepreneur notes that he has observed that whenever Razak Kojo Opoku tries to get into NPP matters, he sounds comical as his boss Hon Ayariga.

Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka furthers states that the sycophantic writings of Razak Opoku portray him as a paid campaigner and his attempted distortion of NPP history gives him out as a stranger to the party’s tradition.

Below is the statement from Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka:

Why trying to credit Bawumia for what others have done? — Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka replies Razak Kojo Poku 'propaganda'

I have taken my time to read line after other the article by Razak Kojo Opoku on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana. Admittedly, Mr Kojo Opoku has right to eulogize our Veep, but he has equal responsibility to be truthful in so exercising his rights.

In the interest of proper and accurate dissemination of information for public consumption, I deem it rather obligatory to correct some misrepresentations and shape some misconceptions that have been carefully pushed into the public space for, perhaps, purposes of deception. A lot of things have been attributed to our Vice President which marks highest level of intellectual dishonesty.

Before I get into correcting the lies and propaganda, I beg Kojo Opoku to help settle my confusion. I wonder why Razak Opoku and all Bawumia campaign ambassadors shy away from crediting our celebrated Economic Lecturer and Chairman of the Economic Management Team, Dr Bawumia, with the current state of the Ghanaian economy.

First of all, Dr Bawumia knows not what goes into 1D1F (One District One Factory) and Planting for Food and Jobs, he has done nothing in these fields and cannot take any credit whatsoever for same projects. In all fairness, both ministers of trade and agriculture are known to be interested in leading NPP into the 2024 election. It is therefore appropriate to allow them take full credit for their respective performance under President Akufo Addo. We need no debate over this, it’s as clear as the sun.

Again, Razak Kojo Poku credits Dr Bawumia and his wife Samira with our religious peaceful coexistence. How can decades of peaceful coexistence be attributed to Mr and Mrs Bawumia when both of them joined NPP in 2008 and came into the limelight thereafter? Our religious peaceful coexistence as a nation evidently preceded their birth. Indeed, Dr Bawumia was around when some Muslims attacked Prophet Owusu Benpah and his church because of a prophecy he made. What did Dr Bawumia do in all this?

Again it is trite fact that Dr. Bawumia only just recently started Christian churches because he believes it will better serve his presidential aspirations. Eyes are watching.

Talking about peaceful coexistence, Ghanaians have had to suffer thievery, violence and murder in some cases at the hands of Fulani people who are compatriots to Mrs Samira Bawumia. What steps or interventions have we seen on the part of our second lady or her husband? None! Is this how people contribute to peaceful coexistence? Razak is definitely writing things he doesn’t know, pathetically, about people he doesn't know as well.

Now let me address the myth about digitalization. Apart from the fact that Dr Bawumia has neither qualification nor expertise in Information Communication Technology (ICT), he has no idea about how a number of these digitalization projects were initiated and executed. For example, the paperless and the reformed nature of the Registrar General’s Department, Ghana Standard Board Authority, etc. were done by the Business Reform Center under the ministry of trade and industry. At least, I have seen couple of videos as evidence of who truly is made this happen.

Furthermore, the digital renewal of NHIS membership card was done by the staff of National Health Insurance Authority under the leadership of Dr Samuel Yaw Annor, the immediate past CEO of the authority. This I know was made possible without Dr Bawumia’s knowledge or awareness or input. He was only privileged to launch the programme in the absence of H.E President Akufo Addo who was originally scheduled to launch it. Even the speech he read was given to him on the day of the launch. Who says Dr Bawumia was behind this?

And if Dr Bawumia takes credit for all these ventures, then where does that leave his boss, HE Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic? Or Dr Bawumia is in such a hurry to see his back and erase all his legacy for his own?

Whenever Razak Kojo Opoku tries to get into NPP matters, he sounds comical as his boss Hon Ayariga (Ayaricough). His sycophantic writings portray him as a paid campaigner and his attempted distortion of NPP history gives him out as a stranger to our tradition. I still cannot fathom why NDC rebels like Razak Kojo Opoku, Allotey Jacobs, Mutala Mohammed, Hon Ayariga, Asiedu Nkwetia aka General Mosquito, etc. are those campaigning for Dr Bawumia against the choice of the majority, NPP grassroots. Well, let me just correct the misinformation, misrepresentation and the cheap propaganda and waka.

