Man jailed 9 years and five months for bathing girlfriend, mother with acid

A 54-year-old man, Nana Yaw Mante has been sentenced to nine (9) years and five months in prison after being found guilty of bathing his girlfriend and mother with acid.

The businessman who is the biological father of the District Chief Executive for Okere in December 2020 attacked the victims with acid while in their room at Awukugua, leaving the two women with serious injuries.

Prior to that incident, a Koforidua Magistrate Court “A” found him guilty and convicted him to a fine of GHC1,200 and ordered him to pay a compensation of GHC1000 to the 22-year-old ex-girlfriend for filming and circulating her sexually explicit videos and pictures.

Although he entered a warrant of good behavior to stay away from the victim, Nana Yaw Mante later shockingly threw acid on his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend and her mother at Awukugua-Akuapem in the Okere District in the Eastern region.

In the ruling of the matter, a Koforidua Circuit Court “B” Presided by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei has sentenced the businessman to a jail term of 9 years and five months.

Previous case.

The 54-year-old Businessman was put before a Koforidua Magistrate Court for filming and circulating nude videos of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.

He was charged for obscenity contrary to section 281(i) B of the Criminal Offence Act,29/60.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant George Defia told the Court presided over by His Worship Nana Osei Assibey on Tuesday, May 19 that the convict and the victim, a Senior High School dropout are both natives of Awukugua in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

According to the prosecuting officer, four years ago, Nana Yaw Mante met the victim who was then 18 years and had dropped out of school due to financial challenges.

Under the pretense of assisting her financially to go back to school, took undue advantage and entered into a sexual relationship with her.

The family of the victim became suspicious and confronted the accused person but he denied having sexual relations with the victim. The relationship hit the rocks due to disapproval and pestering by the family. However, in 2019, the convict convinced the victim and they reunited.

Nana Yaw Mante, for fear of losing the victim again, told her that he had taken her to a shrine and the gods were demanding to see her nakedness.

In November 2019, he lured the victim to Dawu near Adukrom-Akuapem where he recorded series of sexually explicit videos of themselves.

He later shared the videos of the victim with her Aunty and two other men he alleged were also dating the victim. The videos went viral on social media in February 2020.

The victim reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua.

He was arrested on February 7, 2020, and in his caution statement admitted recording the sexually explicit videos of the victim and sharing same.

The receivers of the videos confirmed to Police during interrogation that the accused sent it to them but denied circulating on social media.

