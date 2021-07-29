Who should do your work for you, don’t allow traders to take over Pokuase interchange – Minister to Ga North MCE

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has asked the Ga North Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region to implement stringent rules to ensure that traders do not take over the spaces around the Pokuase interchange causing unnecessary traffic and mess.

He asked the assembly to be up and doing in maintaining sanity around the newly commissioned project.

His comment follows the circulation of videos of traders selling around the interchange.

Speaking to the media after touring the project alongside the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the Minister of Road and Highways, Mr. Amoako-Attah, asked the assembly to monitor the activities of traders in the area.

Mr. Amoako-Attah, who was visibly angry, reminded the Assembly of its responsibility, saying it was not up to him or the President to keep the area clean.

He thus cautioned that such attitudes will not be countenanced anymore by the government.

“You don’t expect the president or me to come and do this enforcement in your jurisdiction. Why is it that you allow people to do whatever they want without policing them? The power is in your hands and you expect someone to come and do your work for you with all the powers that you have?” he quizzed.

About the project

The Pokuase Interchange is a four-tier interchange situated at Pokuase Junction, connecting motorists to Awoshie, Kwabenya, Amasaman, and Achimota.

The project was constructed by Messrs China Zhongmei Engineering Company Limited.

The sod-cutting ceremony for work to start was done in July 2018, with the project initially expected to be completed in October 2020, but that was changed to March 2021.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the interchange earlier this month.

---citinewsroom