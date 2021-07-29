Embassy of Peru in Ghana launches Arts Contest in collaboration with UG CLAS

The Embassy of Peru in Ghana in collaboration with the Centre for Latin American Studies (CLAS) of the University of Ghana, Legon and the Honorary Consulate of Peru has launched the ‘Ghana-Peru Arts Contest’.

The contest which is part of the Embassy’s celebration of Peru’s 200 years Independence anniversary was launched at the Maison Francaise of University of Ghana on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Through the contest, the Embassy of Peru in Ghana and its collaborators is aiming to provide a platform for the youth of the country to showcase their talent in art to win cash prizes, souvenirs, as well as other goodies.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch, M.C Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia, Head of Mission at the Peru Embassy in Ghana said his outfit is excited to be leading the contest that will bring his country and Ghana together even more.

“We are very excited. The embassy of Peru is really excited because of many things. The first one is because today we are celebrating 200 years of independence and the second thing is that alongside the University of Ghana and the Honorary Consulate of Peru here in Ghana we are launching this art contest that is going to help us know each other even more.

“The idea is that this art contest is going to be about the friend between Ghana and Peru in this framework of the 200 years of our independence,” the Peru Ambassador said.

M.C Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia

He indicated that one other idea behind the Ghana-Peru Arts Contest is to promote cultural exchange.

Peru Ambassador noted that as Peru bids to enhance its relationship with Ghana as good cooperation between the two counties are key.

On her part, Dr. Joanna Boampong who is Director at CLAS shared that they hope the youth will be motivated to take part in the contest to not only broaden their knowledge about Peru and Ghana but also showcase what they can do.

She said, “The idea is that we get young people interested about the friendship between the two countries. It’s all part about creating awareness about the connectivity of Ghana to Latin American countries in terms of the kinds of bonds that exist between us.

Dr. Joanna Boampong

“The Centre for Latin American studies is here to create the awareness about Latin America to Ghana and of course Ghana also to Latin America,” Dr. Joanna further stressed.

Representing the Peru Consulate, Head of Administrative Affairs, Samuel A. Zacca urged the Ghanaian youth to participate in the contest.

He said while this is the first of its kind, the Peru Embassy, and the Consulate will endeavor to hold similar contests annually to give young people the chance to showcase their talent to win prizes.

“What we want to achieve is to see young people acquire knowledge, have exposure, showcase their talent because we have a lot of talent in the youth in Ghana and we believe that this is an avenue for them to expose their talent to show what they know and what they can do and empower them,” Samuel A. Zacca noted.

Samuel Zacca

About the Ghana-Peru Arts Contest:

The contest is seeking to have the Ghanaian youth illustrate their creativity through Artwork and Literature that depicts the friendship between Ghana and Peru.

Participants can enter the contest by submitting Artwork, Paintings, Sculpture, Pencil work, Literature, Poetry, Prose to; [email protected] from now to November 2021.

Shortlisted participants will be contacted to submit original work afterward where they will stand the chance of winning cash prizes, souvenirs, and many more.

The contest is only opened to non-professionals between the ages of 18-25.