28.07.2021

Minority vows to appeal judgement nullifying Assin North parliamentary polls

By News Desk
The Minority in Parliament says it will file a legal challenge to appeal the decision of the Cape Coast High Court that nullified the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

The caucus is of the view that the Presiding Judge in the case erred in law and fact.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the High Court in Cape Coast held among others ruled that James Gyakye Quayson cannot continue to hold himself as MP for Assin North because at the time he filed to contest the election, he held Canadian citizenship, thus breaching provisions governing elections in Ghana.

The court, therefore, cancelled December 7, 2020, parliamentary polls held in Assin North and ordered for the elections to be conducted afresh.

“The court hereby cancels the parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency organised in December 2020 and further orders the Electoral Commission to conduct fresh parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency as such.”

The court also perpetually retrained Mr. Quayson “from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North constituency and or presenting himself to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.”

This ruling was given by the court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye.

The ruling means that the NDC's seats in Parliament have dropped to 136 as against the NPP's 137 until a by-election is held to determine who wins the seat.

But speaking to the media in Parliament on the latest development, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu described the judgment simply as a travesty of justice.

“We in the Minority remain unshaken. We remain confident that it is our seat, and it will remain our seat. Ours is to use the same legal means and opportunities within the constitution. We’ll contest the ruling. The judge erred in law and fact. It is a travesty of justice,” he said.

