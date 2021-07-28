Assin North: Another trouble for NDC’s Gyakye Quayson as NPP Secretary files criminal case

There is more trouble for the embattled NDC Member of Parliament for Assin North, Joe Gyakye Quayson, after the High Court in Cape Coast declared the polls that elected him in the 2020 parliamentary election as null and void.

After losing the case against the petitioner, Michael Ankumah Nimfa, the Central Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Richard Takyi Mensah, has also filed a fresh criminal case against Mr. Gyakye Quayson, who can no longer hold himself as the MP for Assin North.

The complaint filed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is to investigate his participation in a number of unlawful activities, including his participation in the election of the Speaker of Parliament, although the High Court had barred Mr. Quayson from holding himself as an MP at the time.

Speaking to Citi News shortly after Wednesday’s ruling, Henry Nana Boakye, who is the governing New Patriotic Party’s Youth Organizer and lawyer for the main petitioner in the dual citizenship case, said the outcome of the main case is welcoming.

“Today’s [Wednesday, July, 28, 2021] judgement is an endorsement of our position that his election and even filing of nomination is in contravention of Article 94(2) of the constitution and also, section 9.2 of the Representation of People’s Act, PNDC Law 284, and prayed the court declared it illegal, null and void, and today [Wednesday] the court endorsed this position and ruled in favour of that position.”

But he quickly added that his side is also collaborating with the CID to have further charges pressed against the MP for engaging in other illegalities.

“Our Regional Secretary has made a formal complaint to the CID, so I am very sure that the CID in its judgement will consider it and critically assess it, and we’re also going on with the criminal proceedings. The laws have not changed regarding filing nominations and dual citizenship, so we are looking forward to the law taking effect. Don’t forget that before the swearing-in there was an injunction against him for holding himself up as an MP, and I am very sure that criminal charges will be pressed against him,” he said.

The court has therefore ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the constituency.

This ruling was given on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye.

In his judgement, Justice Boakye upheld that, the National Democratic Congress' 2020 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Joe Gyakye Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

The ruling means that the NDC's seats in Parliament have dropped to 136 as against the NPP's 137 until a by-election is held to determine who wins the seat.