Public sector workers set August 18 to demonstrate over disappointing 4% salary increment

Public sector workers have set August 18, 2021, to embark on a demonstration to express their displeasure over the 4% salary increment which they deem ‘disappointing’.

This comes after the leadership of Organised Labour announced that it has accepted 4 and 7 percent salary increments for public sector workers.

According to the leadership of Organised Labour, the low percentage of the increment is to allow for the government to employ over one million workers into the public service.

Having none of that, agitated workers in the public sector are gearing up to hit the streets to express their displeasure.

Speaking in an interview with Onua FM today, Norbert Gborgbotsi who is the lead convener for the Aggrieved Public Sector Workers said that they were not involved in the decision making and will not accept the 4 and 7 percent increments

“Do you think the government can embark on redundancy? Government should try and see that 90% of Ghanaian workers will put in application.

If TUC says it does not want the government to lay off public sector workers, tell them to lay us off and give us redundancy packages and see if the government can afford that.

“Go to Newmont Ghana. The workers there are praying for redundancy because the package is four times their retirement packages.

“We did not get representation on the panel and we will not accept the 4 and 7 percent increments,” Norbert Gborgbotsi stressed.

He added, “Some workers are taken 70% which is subjected to the same economy, why must some be given 70% and others be given 4%?

“We are gathering for a demonstration on the 18th of August. We have presented our letter to the police and they have accepted it so we shall hit the streets.”

The agitated public sector workers insist that due to the impact of the Covid-19, salaries should have seen a better increase.

The workers have already presented their notification letters to the police in Accra who have also accepted and given approval.