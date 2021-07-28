Fire destroys hostel at Don BOSCO vocational and technical school in Sunyani

Fire has razed a hostel belonging to the Don Bosco Vocational and Technical School at Odumasi in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The inferno destroyed books, trunks and other items belonging to the students and the Vice Principal of the school.

The belongings of 22 final year students were destroyed in the inferno.

An investigation Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO2 lnnocent Dodzi Amagnoh in a Citi News interview said: “We had a distress call around 11:40 am and by 11:46 am we had arrived at the scene. On our way, we called another tender, so while we were fighting the fire they brought us more water to fight. We are still investigating the cause of the fire.”

The headmaster of the school, Rev. Brother Patrick Sokuu also told Citi News that: “I was in the school when I had a call from one of my tutors that there was a fire outbreak in one of the hostels where the boys live. When I got to the scene, I saw that the fire had engulfed the place, with fire personnel fighting the fire. I am happy the daughter of the Vice-Principal who was in one of the rooms was saved from the fire.”

---citinewsroom