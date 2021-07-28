ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.07.2021 Social News

Fire destroys hostel at Don BOSCO vocational and technical school in Sunyani

By News Desk
Fire destroys hostel at Don BOSCO vocational and technical school in Sunyani
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Fire has razed a hostel belonging to the Don Bosco Vocational and Technical School at Odumasi in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The inferno destroyed books, trunks and other items belonging to the students and the Vice Principal of the school.

The belongings of 22 final year students were destroyed in the inferno.

728202120603-8dt2wjivup-img 0874-1024x768

An investigation Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO2 lnnocent Dodzi Amagnoh in a Citi News interview said: “We had a distress call around 11:40 am and by 11:46 am we had arrived at the scene. On our way, we called another tender, so while we were fighting the fire they brought us more water to fight. We are still investigating the cause of the fire.”

The headmaster of the school, Rev. Brother Patrick Sokuu also told Citi News that: “I was in the school when I had a call from one of my tutors that there was a fire outbreak in one of the hostels where the boys live. When I got to the scene, I saw that the fire had engulfed the place, with fire personnel fighting the fire. I am happy the daughter of the Vice-Principal who was in one of the rooms was saved from the fire.”

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Effutu Omanhene hails Afenyo-Markin, "You've a good conscience"
28.07.2021 | Social News
U/E: 34 ‘criminals’ arrested in police swoop
28.07.2021 | Social News
Hassan Ayariga hasn't been affected with covid-19, ignore rumours — Aide
28.07.2021 | Social News
What evil men mean for wickedness God turns it around for good; I'm a son of God — Koku Anyidoho's word for NDC over his sack
28.07.2021 | Social News
I’m yet to receive docket on Ahmed Suale’s case – AG
28.07.2021 | Social News
A/R: Fire outbreak at Moshie Zongo leaves two kids dead
28.07.2021 | Social News
I saw it coming – Ben Ephson on Koku Anyidoho’s expulsion from NDC
28.07.2021 | Social News
We support the anti-LGBTQ Bill, we’ll help to fine-tune it – Pentecostal and Charismatic Council
28.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura probe: I expect Ashanti Regional Minister to be sanctioned, not MCE – Security Analyst
28.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line