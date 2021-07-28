Dual citizenship: Court orders fresh elections in Assin North

Listen to article

A Cape Coast High Court has canceled the parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

The court has also restrained James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the MP for the Assin North Constituency.

The petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, contended that Mr. Quayson held dual citizenship as a Ghanaian and a Canadian at the time of his election, and therefore must be restrained from performing the duties of a Member of Parliament.