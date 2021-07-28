Hassan Ayariga hasn't been affected with covid-19, ignore rumours — Aide

Abdul Rauf, the Personal Assistant to the Founder and Leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has rubbished reports his boss is battling COVID-19.

He described the reports as unauthentic.

This comes after reports were rife that Hassan Ayariga is currently on life support with oxygen piped to his nose.

According to reports, the 2020 Presidential candidate is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of a health facility (Name Withheld).

In a Facebook reaction, Abdul Rauf stated, "Good morning everyone, there are rumours spreading on social media platforms that Dr. Hassan Ayariga has been infected with covid-19. Please, kindly disregard such information. It is not authentic."

Ghana's covid-19 active cases has ballooned to 4,983.

This was after 450 news cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service recent update has confirmed.

The cumulative case has hit 103,019 with 97,213 clinical recoveries since March 2020.

The current death toll is 823.