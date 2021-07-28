ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.07.2021 Social News

Hassan Ayariga hasn't been affected with covid-19, ignore rumours — Aide

By Reporter
Hassan Ayariga hasn't been affected with covid-19, ignore rumours — Aide
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Abdul Rauf, the Personal Assistant to the Founder and Leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has rubbished reports his boss is battling COVID-19.

He described the reports as unauthentic.

This comes after reports were rife that Hassan Ayariga is currently on life support with oxygen piped to his nose.

According to reports, the 2020 Presidential candidate is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of a health facility (Name Withheld).

In a Facebook reaction, Abdul Rauf stated, "Good morning everyone, there are rumours spreading on social media platforms that Dr. Hassan Ayariga has been infected with covid-19. Please, kindly disregard such information. It is not authentic."

7282021125431-osjvm8x442-b6ceb238-05d8-4ad2-b89c-f4ffbb1c27fb

Ghana's covid-19 active cases has ballooned to 4,983.

This was after 450 news cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service recent update has confirmed.

The cumulative case has hit 103,019 with 97,213 clinical recoveries since March 2020.

The current death toll is 823.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fire destroys hostel at Don BOSCO vocational and technical school in Sunyani
28.07.2021 | Social News
Effutu Omanhene hails Afenyo-Markin, "You've a good conscience"
28.07.2021 | Social News
U/E: 34 ‘criminals’ arrested in police swoop
28.07.2021 | Social News
What evil men mean for wickedness God turns it around for good; I'm a son of God — Koku Anyidoho's word for NDC over his sack
28.07.2021 | Social News
I’m yet to receive docket on Ahmed Suale’s case – AG
28.07.2021 | Social News
A/R: Fire outbreak at Moshie Zongo leaves two kids dead
28.07.2021 | Social News
I saw it coming – Ben Ephson on Koku Anyidoho’s expulsion from NDC
28.07.2021 | Social News
We support the anti-LGBTQ Bill, we’ll help to fine-tune it – Pentecostal and Charismatic Council
28.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura probe: I expect Ashanti Regional Minister to be sanctioned, not MCE – Security Analyst
28.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line