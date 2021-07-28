ModernGhana logo
Tanzania’s President receives covid-19 jab

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

At long last, the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu, has taken her covid-19 vaccine jab.

For several months, Tanzania had been skeptical about the vaccines.

But President told the nation as she took her vaccine jab that “We are not an island and that is why now we are starting vaccination.

Madam Suluhu took office in March 2021 following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Mr Magufuli was grossly opposed to to foreign-made vaccines.

Tanzania, according to local media reports, recently received one million Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the Covax initiative.

