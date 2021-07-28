ModernGhana logo
When Joseph's brothers sold him into slavery; they didn't know they were selling him into his God-given destiny — Koku Anyidoho to NDC

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Koku Anyidoho
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho has taken motivation from Joseph’s story in the bible following his expulsion from the opposition party.

On the back of a falling out with the party, the President of the Atta-Mills Institute was on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, informed that he is being expelled from the umbrella party for misconduct that bothers on anti-party behavior.

After considering two separate reports against Mr. Koku Anyidoho, the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance with Article 48 (1) took the decision.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member the Party and cannot carry yourself as such,” the letter from the NDC to Koku Anyidoho reads.

Laughing off the decision in a Tweet, Mr. Anyidoho subsequently found solace in the biblical story of Joseph who was sold by his brothers but later rose to become a Prime Minister in Egypt.

“When Joseph's brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a Son of God,” he said in a Tweet.

Mr. Anyidoho added, “I continue to remain focused on growing the Atta-Mills Institute, building Asomdwee Park, & flying high the legacy of President Atta-Mills. My bible tells me that, in ALL things, I should give thanks to God Almighty for His grace and mercies. I love Ghana”.

Although Koku Anyidoho has not revealed plans to challenge the NDC’s decision, it is understood that he could drag the party to court.

