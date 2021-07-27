Ghana Book Club Discussion: Kafui Danku and Ms.Nancy emerges July guest authors

Listen to article

In a list that has featured Empi Baryeh, Award winning Ghanaian Romance Novelist, Kathy Knowles the founder of Osu Childrens Library Fund, Adjoa Childs and Mama Imahkus Ghanaians of Diaspora origin whose non-fiction books on homecoming to Africa made the May and June shortlist of the Book Club, two Ghanaians that live their lives in the spotlight, Movie Producer Kafui Danku and TV Show presenter Miss Nancy will be the guest authors for July.

Their Book’s Steeze and Silence Became Golden, are shortlisted for this month’s reading and are non fiction serving different needs of people in the community. Ms Nancy’s Steeze awakens the spirit of styles culture in Ghana, Africa and the globe at large. The book brings to fore, style with ease while making bold statements on effect of colors, confidence and general grooming.

Silence Became Golden is a true life story, that incorporates a painful experience that the renowned Ghanaian film-maker cum author willingly decided to share publicly, not to only educate, but to equally inspire others who find themselves entangled in the same web. Many reviewers have described the book as the “Voice of the Voiceless” because it drums home, the more often than not overlooked cries of many women and also chronicles the ever enduring trauma of some families in real life.

The two ladies have made their mark in their diverse industries and wrote their books out of their passion to help make a difference in the life of others, keep a date with Ghana Book Club on Wednesday 28th of July, for an introspective and revealing discussion on their life and their exceptional creative works.

Two other works A is for Africa written by Ifeoma Onyefulu and the Flying Ostrich by Dianne Mcbagonluri known as the Ghanaian Shakespeare will also be reviewed briefly by members of the Book Club.

The discussion will be moderated by Dorcas and members of the Book club, reviews of the works are expected from Mariama Ross, Barikiss Rashid Abbas of Royale Image Consult, Empi Baryeh, Selassie Lore, Ogochukwu Nweke Esq. Ada of xylophone Fm and Celestine Afatsawo of Celmar Tours.

The Ghana Book Club is powered by Ghana Literary Prize Foundation, supported by EPP Book Services, Celmar Tours with blog support from www.modernghana.com, www.ameyawdebrah, www.cypressgh.com and www.ytainment.com

The Book Club is enjoying the support of EPP Book Services which has donated Books worth almost Ghc1000 for reading pleasure of its activities, and had its maiden reading on Sunday the 30th of May.